Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index Total Return (NYSEARCA:FUE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index Total Return (NYSEARCA:FUE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 10.09% of ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index Total Return at the end of the most recent quarter.

FUE stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index Total Return has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

