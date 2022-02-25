Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Lowered to $38.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

