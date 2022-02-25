FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$8.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMC. UBS Group lowered their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.73.

NYSE:FMC traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.97. 721,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,110. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.23. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

