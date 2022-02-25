FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.FMC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.900 EPS.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.73.

NYSE:FMC traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $117.97. The stock had a trading volume of 721,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,110. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.23. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of FMC by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

