Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $64.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.33.

FL opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $249,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $182,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,733 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Foot Locker by 106.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 29.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

