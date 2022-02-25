Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $64.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.33.
FL opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $66.71.
Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foot Locker (FL)
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.