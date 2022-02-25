Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.51

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.51 and traded as low as C$2.47. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 40,200 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Foran Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$573.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.39.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

