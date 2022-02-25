Fortis Advisors LLC Invests $46,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Stryker by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,861,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $257.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.73 and a 200 day moving average of $263.17. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

