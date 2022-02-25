Fortis Advisors LLC Invests $71,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 70,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 71,713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 48,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 224,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $167.98 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $188.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

