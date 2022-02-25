Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 144.60 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 144.70 ($1.97). Approximately 21,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 69,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($1.99).

The stock has a market cap of £138.72 million and a PE ratio of 37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.33.

About Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN)

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

