Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRG shares. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,074. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 63,704 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

