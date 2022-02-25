Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.