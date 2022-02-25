Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 287.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 167.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA lifted their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

