Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $394,000 in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $96,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $81,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,942 shares of company stock worth $495,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

