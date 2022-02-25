Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $453,000 Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth about $2,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after purchasing an additional 784,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 67,654 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXTR opened at $11.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $126,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,691,241. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

