Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on INFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $99.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.11.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.