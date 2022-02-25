Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $405,000 Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 18.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after acquiring an additional 52,607 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in EnerSys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 81.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 14.5% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ENS opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

