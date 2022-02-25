Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,076 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial in the third quarter worth $84,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Financial in the third quarter worth $153,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in First Financial by 97,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THFF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

First Financial stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

