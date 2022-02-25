Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCX. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.87.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.72 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.