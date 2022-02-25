Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €80.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($90.91) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($96.48) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.83 ($75.94).

Shares of FME stock opened at €55.72 ($63.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a fifty-two week high of €71.14 ($80.84). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

