Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €38.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.00 ($43.18) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FRE. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.23 ($52.54).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €31.85 ($36.19) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($90.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €36.17 and a 200 day moving average of €39.01.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.