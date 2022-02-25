Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €38.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.00 ($43.18) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FRE. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.23 ($52.54).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €31.85 ($36.19) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($90.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €36.17 and a 200 day moving average of €39.01.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

