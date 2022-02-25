Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.96

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 12013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

