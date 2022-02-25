Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Acquisition were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRONU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 7.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 94.9% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 72,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FRONU opened at $9.81 on Friday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

