fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. fuboTV’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 201,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,322,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital cut their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 721,936 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in fuboTV by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in fuboTV by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

