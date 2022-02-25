Fullen Financial Group Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fullen Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 23,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 541,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,651,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $147.49. The company had a trading volume of 223,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,569,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.14 and a 200 day moving average of $160.24. The company has a market cap of $435.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

