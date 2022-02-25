Fullen Financial Group Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fullen Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.4% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 74,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,173. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

