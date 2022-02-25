Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Price Target Lowered to $1.80 at HC Wainwright

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by HC Wainwright from $2.20 to $1.80 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 168.66% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51.

About Fury Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

