Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Price Target Lowered to $1.80 at HC Wainwright

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by HC Wainwright from $2.20 to $1.80 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 168.66% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51.
About Fury Gold Mines
