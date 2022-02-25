Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 106,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 178,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Fury Gold Mines from $2.20 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

