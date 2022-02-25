FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.46.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$28.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$30.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 24.81%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

