FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) Issued By Cormark

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Perseus Mining in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19.

TSE:PRU opened at C$1.55 on Friday. Perseus Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.99 and a twelve month high of C$1.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

About Perseus Mining (Get Rating)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

