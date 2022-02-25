FY2022 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Lifted by Analyst

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $4.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.80.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

NYSE:A opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.22. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104 over the last three months.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

