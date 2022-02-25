FY2022 EPS Estimates for PPL Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PPL in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

PPL opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PPL by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,814,000 after acquiring an additional 186,364 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPL by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,991,000 after acquiring an additional 824,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.