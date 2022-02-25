FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Raised by Analyst

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.26.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUN. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective (up from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.75.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,263 shares in the company, valued at C$2,324,104. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.49 per share, with a total value of C$949,180.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 94,922,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$900,987,264.88.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.