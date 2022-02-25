Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) vs. Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Financial Comparison

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming 15.31% -11.34% 8.61% Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Bowlero’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $10.23 million 9.92 -$2.21 million $0.12 35.75 Bowlero $205.19 million 1.44 -$34.45 million N/A N/A

Galaxy Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowlero.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Galaxy Gaming and Bowlero, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bowlero has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.42%. Given Bowlero’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Summary

Galaxy Gaming beats Bowlero on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare. The company was founded by Robert B. Saucier in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Bowlero Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

