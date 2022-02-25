Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Price Target Raised to €13.00

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from €12.00 ($13.64) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

GLPEY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.77.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

GLPEY opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.79. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.