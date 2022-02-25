Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82,876 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT stock opened at $281.39 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.18 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.94.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a return on equity of 136.03% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,540 shares of company stock worth $3,009,725 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

