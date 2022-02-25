Gary H. Pilnick Sells 14,506 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,159,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $65,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

