GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for GDS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDS. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. GDS has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in GDS by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in GDS by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

