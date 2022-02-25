General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 619.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $218.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $163.12 and a 12 month high of $220.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.50 and a 200-day moving average of $203.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.