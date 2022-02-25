Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
GBIO traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,299. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $278.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.07. Generation Bio has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $41.86.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 40,459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 253,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 135,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
Generation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Bio (GBIO)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.