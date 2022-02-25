Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GBIO traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,299. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $278.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.07. Generation Bio has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $41.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 40,459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 253,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 135,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

GBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

