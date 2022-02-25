Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.450-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.57 billion-$20.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.01 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.86.

GPC traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.46. 19,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $104.84 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 687,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,433,000 after purchasing an additional 201,242 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,542 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

