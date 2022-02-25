Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.04 Million Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,206,000 after buying an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 131,713.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 98.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 568,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,022,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $283.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.49. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,136,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $77,439. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

