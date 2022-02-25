Geode Capital Management LLC Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Midland States Bancorp worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 34.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $306,180.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $196,805.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock worth $850,481. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.