Geode Capital Management LLC Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Icahn Enterprises worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 6.3% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 13.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 301.67 and a beta of 0.85. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $69.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

