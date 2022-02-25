Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of TimkenSteel worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 256,872 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 85,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 535,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMST shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

