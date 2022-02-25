Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Alignment Healthcare worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ALHC opened at $8.19 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

