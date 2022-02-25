Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Cass Information Systems worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 87,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASS opened at $40.33 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $565.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

