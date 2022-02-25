Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on April 7th

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Getty Realty has increased its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Getty Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 136.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,882,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 87,680 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

