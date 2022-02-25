Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 7640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty Company Profile (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

