Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Announces Earnings Results

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-$3.40 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,427. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.98. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.23.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145,739 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,457,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.