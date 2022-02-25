Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

